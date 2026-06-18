These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Jabil Following Strong Q3 Earnings

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) on Wednesday reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter 2026 results and raised its full-year guidance.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $3.16 per share, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $3.10. Revenue increased 12% year over year to $8.75 billion, exceeding analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, Jabil expects revenue of $9.20 billion to $10.00 billion, above the analyst consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. The company forecasts adjusted earnings of $3.80 to $4.20 per share, compared with analysts' expectations of $3.72.

For fiscal 2026, Jabil raised its revenue outlook to $35.00 billion from its previous forecast of $34.00 billion, ahead of the analyst consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. The company also increased its adjusted earnings outlook to $12.70 per share from $12.25, topping the consensus estimate of $12.38.

Jabil shares fell 0.3% to trade at $373.95 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Jabil following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst Luke Junk maintained Jabil with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $355 to $440.

Raymond James analyst Melissa Fairbanks maintained the stock with a Strong Buy and raised the price target from $425 to $450.

Stifel analyst Ruben Roy maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $430 to $460.

Considering buying JBL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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