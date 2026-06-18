Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Blue BMW at CarMax dealership with branded plate and palm trees in background.
June 18, 2026 8:28 AM 1 min read

CarMax Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q1 Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 94 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $8.014 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $7.410 billion.

The company introduced a new growth strategy centered on four pillars: improving offerings, enhancing customer experience, maximizing transaction value, and running lean operations. CarMax said the company remains on track to deliver $200 million in SG&A savings this fiscal year.

“I came to CarMax because I saw a strong foundation, an award-winning, people-first culture, and significant potential to unlock growth. Three months in, I am more convinced than ever that this is a business with everything it needs to thrive,” said Keith Barr, President and Chief Executive Officer.

CarMax shares rose 0.2% to $47.50 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on CarMax following earnings announcement.

  • B of A Securities analyst John Murphy maintained the stock with an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $40 to $45.
  • Mizuho analyst David Bellinger maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $38 to $43.

Considering buying KMX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved