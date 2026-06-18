Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp H.B. Fuller Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) will release earnings for its second quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 24.

Analysts expect the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.38 per share, up from $1.18 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller's quarterly revenue is $923.62 million. It reported $898.1 million last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 16, H.B. Fuller increased its quarterly dividend by 4.3%.

Shares of H.B. Fuller rose 1.7% to close at $64.77 on Wednesday.

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