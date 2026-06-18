Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
analysts working
June 18, 2026 5:41 AM 2 min read

Trip.com Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 24.

Analysts expect the Singapore-based company to report quarterly earnings of 79 cents per share on revenue of $2.33 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

Trip.com Group said it will hold an annual general meeting on June 30.

Shares of Trip.com rose 1.1% to close at $46.73 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying TCOM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved