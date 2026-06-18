Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 24.

Analysts expect the Singapore-based company to report quarterly earnings of 79 cents per share on revenue of $2.33 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

Trip.com Group said it will hold an annual general meeting on June 30.

Shares of Trip.com rose 1.1% to close at $46.73 on Wednesday.

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