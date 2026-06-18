Acuity Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will release its third quarter earnings report before the opening bell on Thursday, June 25.

Analysts expect the Atlanta, Georgia-based company to report quarterly earnings of $5.16 per share, up from $5.12 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Acuity's quarterly revenue is $1.18 billion. It reported $1.18 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 2, Acuity reported mixed fiscal second-quarter 2026 results.

Acuity shares fell 0.2% to close at $305.66 on Wednesday.

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