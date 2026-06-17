Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp KB Home Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will release earnings for its second quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 23.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share, up from $1.49 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for KB Home's quarterly revenue is $45.49 billion. It reported $45.12 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On May 21, KB Home announced its expansion into Atlanta, a top five housing market.

Shares of KB Home rose 1.2% to close at $53.84 on Tuesday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying KBH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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