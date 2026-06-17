FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) will release earnings for its fourth quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 23.

Analysts expect the Memphis, Tennessee-based company to report quarterly earnings of $5.92 per share. That's down from $6.07 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for FedEx's quarterly revenue is $24 billion (it reported $22.22 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On June 8, FedEx announced a 5% increase in the annual dividend rate.

Shares of FedEx fell 0.9% to close at $335.74 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying FDX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock