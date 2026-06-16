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June 16, 2026 10:27 AM 1 min read

Domo Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q1 Results

Domo reported quarterly losses of 2 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 7 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $79.403 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $79.747 million.

Domo shares fell 33.8% to trade at $2.16 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Domo following earnings announcement.

  • Citizens analyst Patrick Walravens maintained Domo with a Market Underperform and lowered the price target from $3.5 to $2.25.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Thomas Blakey maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $8 to $5.
  • Stephens & Co. analyst Brett Huff reiterated the stock with an Overweight rating and maintained a price target of $8.

Considering buying DOMO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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