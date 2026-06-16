These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Dave and Buster's Following Downbeat Q1 Earnings

Dave and Buster's Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) reported downbeat earnings for the first quarter after the closing bell on Monday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 22 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 61 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $559.200 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $580.461 million.

Dave and Buster's shares fell 8.8% to trade at $11.23 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Dave and Buster's following earnings announcement.

UBS analyst Dennis Geiger maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $13 to $12.

BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $24 to $22.

Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey downgraded Dave & Buster’s from Buy to Hold.

Considering buying PLAY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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