Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will release earnings for its third quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, June 18.

Analysts expect the Dublin, Ireland-based company to report quarterly earnings of $3.71 per share. That's up from $3.49 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Accenture's quarterly revenue is $18.76 billion (it reported $17.73 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On June 8, Accenture agreed to acquire Whalar, a leading creator and social agency, from Whalar Group.

Shares of Accenture rose 1.7% to close at $170.28 on Monday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying ACN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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