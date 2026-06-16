Carnival Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Carnival Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:CCL) will release its second quarter earnings report before the opening bell on Tuesday, June 23.

Analysts expect the Miami, Florida-based grocer to report quarterly earnings of 34 cents per share, down from 35 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Carnival's quarterly revenue is $6.69 billion. It reported $6.33 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 27, Carnival issued its second-quarter adjusted EPS and FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Carnival shares rose 3.8% to close at $29.18 on Monday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

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