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June 16, 2026 6:01 AM 2 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Fervo Energy Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Fervo Energy Company (NASDAQ:FRVO) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Monday, June 22.

Analysts expect the Houston, Texas-based company to report quarterly loss of 7 cents per share on revenue of $500 thousand, according to Benzinga Pro.

On June 10, Fervo Energy promoted Sarah Jewett to COO.

Shares of Fervo Energy rose 0.4% to close at $35.32 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying FRVO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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