Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Fervo Energy Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Fervo Energy Company (NASDAQ:FRVO) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Monday, June 22.

Analysts expect the Houston, Texas-based company to report quarterly loss of 7 cents per share on revenue of $500 thousand, according to Benzinga Pro.

On June 10, Fervo Energy promoted Sarah Jewett to COO.

Shares of Fervo Energy rose 0.4% to close at $35.32 on Monday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying FRVO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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