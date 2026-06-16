Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will release its fourth quarter earnings report after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 23.

Analysts expect the Columbus, Ohio-based grocer to report quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share, unchanged from $1.06 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Worthington's quarterly revenue is $386.49 million. It reported $317.88 million last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 24, Worthington Enterprises posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

Worthington Enterprises shares rose 0.6% to close at $59.85 on Monday.

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Considering buying WOR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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