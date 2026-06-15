Roku Is Worth More As A Takeover Target — Here Are The Companies That Might Buy It

Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) came under pressure in early trading on Monday, after surging on Friday on reports of a potential sale.

The company is more valuable than what its fundamental analysis suggests, as a large tech, media, or advertising company could create more value by using its platform "across a broader ecosystem of devices, services, data, content, ads, and/or commerce products," according to Needham.

The Roku Analyst: Analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating, while raising the price target from $140 to $170.

The Roku Thesis: The price target has been raised to reflect the company's takeover value, which is the incremental value it could create for an acquirer's entire ecosystem, Martin said in the note.

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She added that acquiring Roku gives the buyer:

An installed base of more than 100 million TV homes

4 hours per day of proprietary first-party TV viewing data

Premium connected-TV advertising inventory

More than 150 million direct consumer relationships

The analyst mentioned that Roku is worth more to the following types of companies:

ROKU Price Action: Roku shares were down 0.31% at $143.22 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $148.88, according to Benzinga Pro data.