CarMax Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, June 17.

Analysts expect the Richmond, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings of 94 cents per share. That's down from $1.38 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for CarMax's quarterly revenue is $7.42 billion. It reported $7.55 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 14, CarMax posted better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter.

CarMax shares fell 0.6% to close at $51.26 on Friday.

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