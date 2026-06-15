Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Blue BMW at CarMax dealership with branded plate and palm trees in background.
June 15, 2026 8:40 AM 2 min read

CarMax Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, June 17.

Analysts expect the Richmond, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings of 94 cents per share. That's down from $1.38 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for CarMax's quarterly revenue is $7.42 billion. It reported $7.55 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 14, CarMax posted better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter.

CarMax shares fell 0.6% to close at $51.26 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying KMX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved