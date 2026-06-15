Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Jabil Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will release earnings for its third quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, June 17.

Analysts expect the Florida-based manufacturer to report quarterly earnings of $3.10 per share. That's up from $2.55 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Jabil’s quarterly revenue is $8.61 billion (it reported $7.83 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 23, Jabil declared a quarterly dividend of 8 cents per share of common stock.

Shares of Jabil rose 2.1% to close at $384.82 on Friday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying JBL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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