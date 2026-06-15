La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will release earnings for its fourth quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 16.

Analysts expect the Monroe, Michigan-based company to report quarterly earnings of 82 cents per share. That's down from 92 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for La-Z-Boy's quarterly revenue is $569.23 million. It reported $570.87 million last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On June 1, La-Z-Boy completed the sale of American Drew and Kincaid Wholesale Casegoods businesses.

Shares of La-Z-Boy fell 1.3% to close at $38.49 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Sidoti & Co. analyst Anthony Lebiedzinski upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $36 to $39 on Nov. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Keybanc analyst Bradley Thomas upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight with a price target of $46 on April 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Considering buying LZB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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