The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will release its first quarter earnings report before the opening bell on Thursday, June 18.

Analysts expect the Cincinnati, Ohio-based grocer to report quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share, up from $1.49 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Kroger’s quarterly revenue is $45.49 billion. It reported $45.12 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On May 26, Kroger announced the retirement of Tim Massa, executive vice president and chief associate experience officer.

Kroger shares fell 0.6% to close at $51.26 on Friday.

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