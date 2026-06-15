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Kroger grocery store, exterior of building showing sign and entrance
June 15, 2026 2:48 AM 2 min read

Kroger Likely To Report Higher Q1 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will release its first quarter earnings report before the opening bell on Thursday, June 18.

Analysts expect the Cincinnati, Ohio-based grocer to report quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share, up from $1.49 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Kroger’s quarterly revenue is $45.49 billion. It reported $45.12 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On May 26, Kroger announced the retirement of Tim Massa, executive vice president and chief associate experience officer.

Kroger shares fell 0.6% to close at $51.26 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying KR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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