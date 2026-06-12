These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On RH Following Better-Than-Expected Q1 Earnings

RH (NYSE:RH) reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY2026 sales guidance on Thursday.

RH reported quarterly losses of $1.97 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of $2.11 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $800.328 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $792.780 million.

RH raised its FY2026 sales guidance from $3.577 billion-$3.715 billion to $3.594 billion-$3.715 billion.

RH shares fell 5.8% to trade at $149.95 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on RH following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst Peter Benedict maintained RH with a Neutral and raised the price target from $125 to $150.

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $160 to $175.

Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter maintained RH with a Hold and raised the price target from $110 to $130.

Considering buying RH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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