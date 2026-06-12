McGraw Hill Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q4 Results

McGraw Hill Inc (NYSE:MH) posted upbeat earnings for the fourth quarter on Thursday.

McGraw Hill posted adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share, beating market estimates of 17 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $463.722 million versus expectations of $439.934 million.

McGraw Hill said it sees FY2027 sales of $2.115 billion to $2.175 billion, versus market estimates of $2.164 billion.

“McGraw Hill’s growth in fiscal year 2026 underscores the strength of our strategy, the speed of our innovation and the depth of trust that we have from the education community,” said Philip Moyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and a member of the Company’s Board of Directors.

McGraw Hill shares fell 2.3% to trade at $12.08 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on McGraw Hill following earnings announcement.

Considering buying MH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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