Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Monday, June 15.

Analysts expect the Coppell, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings of 66 cents per share. That's down from 76 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s quarterly revenue is $578.38 million. It reported $567.7 million last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 31, Dave & Buster’s posted weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Dave & Buster’s shares gained 5.5% to close at $13.18 on Thursday.

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