These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Adobe Following Q2 Earnings

Adobe reported second-quarter revenue of $6.62 billion, beating analyst estimates of $6.46 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The software company reported adjusted earnings of $5.96 per share, beating estimates of $5.82 per share.

"Adobe delivered record revenue of $6.62 billion in Q2 reflecting strong AI-driven demand across our customer groups and we are raising our full-year fiscal 2026 revenue and non-GAAP EPS targets on the strength of that performance," said Shantanu Narayen, chair and CEO, Adobe.

Adobe expects third-quarter revenue of $6.67 billion to $6.72 billion, versus estimates of $6.51 billion. The company anticipates third-quarter adjusted earnings of $6.05 to $6.10 per share, versus estimates of $5.77 per share.

Adobe raised its full-year revenue guidance from a range of $25.90 billion to $26.10 billion to a new range of $26.50 billion to $26.60 billion, versus estimates of $26.04 billion. The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance from a range of $23.30 to $23.50 per share to an updated range of $24.35 to $24.45 per share, versus estimates of $23.52 per share.

Adobe announced that CFO and Executive VP Dan Durn will depart the company on June 15. Steve Day, Senior VP of Corporate Finance and CFO of Adobe’s Customer Experience Orchestration business unit, will serve as interim CFO.

Adobe shares fell 6.3% to $205.06 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Adobe following earnings announcement.

Piper Sandler analyst Billy Fitzsimmons maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $280 to $240.

Stifel analyst Parker Lane downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $350 to $200.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Kirk Materne downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line and lowered the price target from $325 to $225.

Considering buying ADBE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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