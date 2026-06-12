Quantum Likely To Report Q4 Loss; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) will release earnings for its fourth quarter after the closing bell on Monday, June 15.

Analysts expect the Centennial, Colorado-based company to report quarterly loss of 30 cents per share. The consensus estimate for Quantum's quarterly revenue is $77.5 million. It reported $59.69 million last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On June 11, Quantum named storage industry veteran Greg Knieriemen as vice president of marketing.

Quantum shares gained 3.7% to close at $13.06 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Lake Street analyst Jacob Stephen maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $8 to $20 on June 3, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 40%.

Northland Capital Markets analyst Nehal Chokshi upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $13 on Nov. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Considering buying QMCO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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