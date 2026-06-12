Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp High Tide Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) will release earnings for its second quarter after the closing bell on Monday, June 15.

Analysts expect the Calgary, Canada-based company to report a quarterly loss of 2 cents per share on revenue of $124.36 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 17, High Tide reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results.

Shares of High Tide rose 1.8% to close at $2.33 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Luke Hannan maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $7 to $7.25 on March 19, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Roth Capital analyst Bill Kirk maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $4.5 to $5 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 51%.

Considering buying HITI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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