These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Workday Following Q1 Results

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Thursday posted strong first-quarter financial results.

Workday reported quarterly earnings of $2.66 per share, which beat the Street estimate of $2.51 by 5.98%, according to Benzinga Pro data. Quarterly revenue came in at $2.54 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Subscription revenues were $2.35 billion, an increase of 14.3% from the same period last year.

"We had a great Q1, and it makes one thing clear: Workday is ready for this AI moment. Our core business is strong, our AI strategy is working, and we're moving with the speed and focus required to lead," said Aneel Bhusri, CEO of Workday.

Workday expects fiscal 2027 subscription revenue of $9.93 billion to $9.95 billion.

Workday shares gained 5.2% to trade at $128.12 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Workday following earnings announcement.

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