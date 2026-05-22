Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Analysts
May 22, 2026 3:00 PM 2 min read

These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Zoom After Upbeat Q1 Results

Zoom Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) on Thursday reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY27 guidance.

Zoom reported revenue of $1.24 billion for the first quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The company posted first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.42 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

"Customers are increasingly adopting Zoom as an AI-first system of action for modern work, with AI Companion paid users growing 184% year over year, and My Notes reaching 1.5 million licensed users within just four months of launch," said Eric Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom.

The company now expects full-year revenue of $5.08 billion to $5.09 billion, versus estimates of $5.07 billion. Zoom now sees full-year adjusted earnings of $5.96 to $6 per share versus estimates of $5.87 per share.

Zoom shares gained 10.4% to trade at $106.89 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Zoom following earnings announcement.

Considering buying ZM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved