These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Zoom After Upbeat Q1 Results

Zoom Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) on Thursday reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY27 guidance.

Zoom reported revenue of $1.24 billion for the first quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The company posted first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.42 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

"Customers are increasingly adopting Zoom as an AI-first system of action for modern work, with AI Companion paid users growing 184% year over year, and My Notes reaching 1.5 million licensed users within just four months of launch," said Eric Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom.

The company now expects full-year revenue of $5.08 billion to $5.09 billion, versus estimates of $5.07 billion. Zoom now sees full-year adjusted earnings of $5.96 to $6 per share versus estimates of $5.87 per share.

Zoom shares gained 10.4% to trade at $106.89 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Zoom following earnings announcement.

Considering buying ZM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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