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analyst working on laptop
May 22, 2026 2:53 PM 2 min read

These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Ross Stores After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results

Ross Stores reported quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.68 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $6.010 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.567 billion.

Ross Stores raised its FY2026 GAAP EPS guidance from $7.02-$7.36 to $7.50-$7.74.

Ross Stores shares gained 7.4% to trade at $233.17 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Ross Stores following earnings announcement.

Considering buying ROST stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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