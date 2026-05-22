These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Hamilton Lane After Q4 Results

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) reported mixed results for the fourth quarter on Thursday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.43 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $193.566 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $203.058 million.

Hamilton Lane shares rose 1.9% to trade at $90.25 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Hamilton Lane following earnings announcement.

BMO Capital analyst Brennan Hawken maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $108 to $102.

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $171 to $179.

Considering buying HLNE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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