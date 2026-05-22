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May 22, 2026 1:48 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Hamilton Lane After Q4 Results

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) reported mixed results for the fourth quarter on Thursday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.43 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $193.566 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $203.058 million.

Hamilton Lane shares rose 1.9% to trade at $90.25 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Hamilton Lane following earnings announcement.

  • BMO Capital analyst Brennan Hawken maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $108 to $102.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $171 to $179.

Considering buying HLNE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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