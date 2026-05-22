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Advance Auto Parts sign
May 22, 2026 1:39 PM 2 min read

Advance Auto Parts Analysts Raise Their Forecasts Following Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) on Thursday posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results.

The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 77 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents. Quarterly sales of $2.614 billion outpaced the Street view of $2.579 billion.

Advance Auto Parts affirmed fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.40 to $3.10, compared with the analyst estimate of $2.76. The company also maintained its fiscal 2026 sales outlook of $8.485 billion to $8.575 billion versus the Street estimate of $8.556 billion.

Advance Auto Parts shares fell 1% to trade at $58.04 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Advance Auto Parts following earnings announcement.

Considering buying AAP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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