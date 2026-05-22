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Walmart Shifts To Digital Price Tags Across U.S. Stores
May 22, 2026 1:34 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Walmart After Q1 Results

Adjusted earnings came in at 66 cents per share, matching analyst estimates. Revenue increased 7.3% year over year, or 5.9% in constant currency, to $177.8 billion, ahead of consensus estimates of $175.0 billion.

Looking ahead, Walmart forecast second-quarter adjusted earnings of 72 cents to 74 cents per share, below analyst expectations of 75 cents. The company also projected quarterly revenue of $182.8 billion to $184.6 billion, trailing consensus estimates of $186.4 billion.

Walmart reaffirmed fiscal 2027 guidance, projecting adjusted earnings of $2.75 to $2.85 per share on revenue of $731.1 billion to $738.2 billion. Both ranges remain below Wall Street forecasts of $2.94 per share and $742.6 billion in revenue.

Walmart shares fell 1.2% to trade at $119.91 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Walmart following earnings announcement.

  • BNP Paribas analyst Chris Bottiglieri maintained Walmart with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $147 to $146.
  • RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $140 to $137.

Considering buying WMT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

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