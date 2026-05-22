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Facade of Ralph Lauren store
May 22, 2026 12:47 PM 2 min read

Ralph Lauren's Runway Rally: China Boom, Pricing Power Fuel RL Surge

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) on Thursday reported its fiscal fourth-quarter results.

• Ralph Lauren stock is trading at elevated levels. What’s ahead for RL stock?

Here are the key analyst insights:

Needham: Ralph Lauren's "brand-elevation strategy is working very well," and is driving growth in sales, margins and earnings, Nikic said in a note. He mentioned four highlights of the latest quarterly results:

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Backed by pricing power and a favorable mix, Ralph Lauren's adjusted gross margin expanded by around 110 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 69.7%, the analyst stated. The company's performance was led by Asia, with China growing more than 50% on "strong Lunar New Year demand and continued brand momentum," he further wrote.

RL Price Action: Shares of Ralph Lauren had risen by 0.41% to $376.08 at the time of publication on Friday.

Photo: Shutterstock

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