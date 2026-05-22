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Booz Allen Hamilton logo on building
May 22, 2026 3:02 AM 2 min read

Booz Allen Hamilton Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Friday, May 22.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share, down from $1.61 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton's quarterly revenue is $2.87 billion (it reported $2.97 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

As per the recent news, Booz Allen, on May 12, named Ryan P. Nolan to its board of directors.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton fell 1.4% to close at $76.35 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying BAH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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