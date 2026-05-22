Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp BJ's Wholesale Club Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Friday, May 22.

Analysts expect the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, down from $1.14 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for BJ’s quarterly revenue is $5.43 billion (it reported $5.15 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 1, BJ’s Wholesale Club named Stephanie Reibling as executive vice president, chief merchandising officer.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club fell 1% to close at $94.43 on Thursday.

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