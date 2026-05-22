Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Friday, May 22.

Analysts expect the Athens, Greece-based company to report quarterly earnings of $2.46 per share, down from $2.65 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Global Ship Lease's quarterly revenue is $182.95 million (it reported $190.97 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On May 11, Global Ship Lease declared a dividend of 62.5 cents per Class A common share for the first quarter.

Global Ship Lease shares fell 1.4% to close at $40.94 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Moore initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $45 on April 24, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

B. Riley Securities analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $42 to $48 on March 6, 2026. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Considering buying GSL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock