Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Elbit Systems Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, May 26.

Analysts expect the Haifa, Israel-based company to report quarterly earnings of $3.37 per share, up from $2.57 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Elbit Systems' quarterly revenue is $2.16 billion (it reported $1.9 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On May 12, Elbit Systems of America was awarded a $212 million delivery order from the U.S. Army for Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular.

Elbit Systems shares fell 0.7% to close at $763.72 on Thursday.

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