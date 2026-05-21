TJX Companies Sees 'No Signs Of Consumer Weakness': Analysts

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BTIG: TJX Companies reported a beat on both sales and margins. Transactions and basket size drove comps. "Performance was strong across all income cohorts and geographic regions, with no signs of consumer weakness," Drbul said in a note.

The analyst stated that the company has several strategies to drive comp strength and gain market share, including:

TJX Companies indicated that it had made a good start to the second quarter and raised its fiscal 2027 guidance, he added.

BofA Securities: TJX reported net sales of $14.3 billion, up 9% year-on-year. Comp sales accelerated to 6% from 3% last year, Hutchinson said. Gross margin expanded 180 basis points (bps) to 31.3%, "driven by merchandise margin upside, favorable fuel hedges, and leverage on stronger sales," she wrote.

In previous quarters, ticket size drove comp growth. This time, growth is balanced between traffic and ticket. Hutchinson noted strength across categories, geographies, and income cohorts. Management expects strong new customer acquisition ahead. Younger customers are “an important driver of longer-term engagement and repeat traffic over time," she added.

TJX Price Action

Shares of TJX Companies had declined by 1.20% to $157.32 at the time of publication on Thursday.

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