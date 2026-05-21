These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On e.l.f. Beauty After Q4 Results

elf Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) on Wednesday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

e.l.f. Beauty reported quarterly earnings of 32 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 29 cents, according to Benzinga Pro data. Quarterly revenue came in at $449.29 million, which beat the Street estimate of $422.93 million and was a 35.07% increase from $332.645 million in the same period last year.

"Fiscal 26 marked our seventh consecutive year of net sales and market share growth — a track record that reflects the strength of our team, strategy and portfolio of brands," said Tarang Amin, e.l.f. Beauty CEO.

e.l.f. Beauty expects fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS of $3.27 to $3.32, versus the $3.62 analyst estimate, and revenue in a range of $1.835 billion to $1.865 billion versus $1.866 billion analyst estimate.

elf Beauty shares rose 0.9% to trade at $51.18 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on elf Beauty following earnings announcement.

Considering buying ELF stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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