TJX Analysts Raise Their Forecasts Following Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results

The company reported first-quarter earnings of $1.19 per share, exceeding the analyst consensus estimate of $1.01. Revenue rose 9% year over year to $14.32 billion, above Wall Street expectations of $14.00 billion.

TJX raised its fiscal 2027 GAAP earnings guidance to a range of $5.08 to $5.15 per share, up from its prior forecast of $4.93 to $5.02 per share. Analysts were expecting $5.13 per share.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2027, the company expects GAAP earnings of $1.15 to $1.17 per share, compared with analyst estimates of $1.18 per share.

Ernie Herrman, Chief Executive Officer and President of The TJX Companies, Inc., stated, “I am extremely pleased with our first quarter performance. Sales, pretax profit margin, and earnings per share were all well above our plan. Throughout the quarter, our teams around the globe successfully executed on our off-price fundamentals to deliver on our value mission and offer an exciting treasure-hunt shopping experience to customers, every day.”

TJX shares fell 1.4% to trade at $157.06 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on TJX following earnings announcement.

BTIG analyst Robert Drbul maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $185 to $190.

Baird analyst Mark Altschwager maintained TJX with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $172 to $175.

Considering buying TJX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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