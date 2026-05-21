Lowe's Analysts Slash Their Forecasts Following Q1 Results

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday posted upbeat first-quarter earnings and revenue.

The home improvement retailer reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.03, beating analyst estimates of $2.97, while revenue of $23.1 billion topped estimates of $22.98 billion.

"Strong spring execution and continued momentum in Pro, Appliances, Online, and Home Services supported a solid start to the year as we delivered our fourth consecutive quarter of positive comp sales," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's chairman, president, and CEO.

Lowe's affirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook, forecasting sales of $92 billion to $94 billion, in line with analyst estimates of $93.25 billion. The company expects comparable sales ranging from flat to up 2%.

Lowe's projected fiscal 2026 GAAP EPS of $11.75 to $12.25, below analyst estimates of $12.44, while adjusted EPS guidance of $12.25 to $12.75 brackets estimates of $12.60.

Lowe’s shares fell 2.2% to trade at $216.60 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Lowe’s following earnings announcement.

Considering buying LOW stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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