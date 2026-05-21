These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Target After Strong Q1 Results

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter results that topped Wall Street estimates and raised its full-year sales outlook.

The retailer reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.46. Sales rose 6.7% year over year to $25.44 billion, ahead of the Street consensus of $24.64 billion.

"As we look ahead, we're focused on staying disciplined and flexible in an uncertain operating environment and continuing to invest boldly in our team, capabilities, and an elevated guest experience to unlock our full potential over time," CEO Michael Fiddelke said.

Target affirmed fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings guidance of $7.50 to $8.50 per share, compared with analyst estimates of $8.14 per share.

The retailer also raised its fiscal 2026 sales outlook to a range of $108.45 billion to $109.50 billion from its prior forecast of $106.88 billion. The updated outlook is above the analyst consensus estimate of $107.22 billion.

Target shares fell 0.3% to trade at $122.00 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Target following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst Peter Benedict maintained Target with a Neutral and raised the price target from $125 to $135.

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $121 to $127.

Considering buying TGT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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