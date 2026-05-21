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Analog Devices Logo On Building
May 21, 2026 10:45 AM 2 min read

Analog Devices Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Q2 Results

ADI reported second-quarter revenue of $3.62 billion, up 37% from a year earlier and above the analyst consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.09 per share, topping Wall Street estimates of $2.90 per share.

For the fiscal third quarter, ADI forecast revenue of $3.80 billion to $4.00 billion, above analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. The company also projected adjusted earnings of $3.15 to $3.45 per share, ahead of the Street consensus estimate of $3.00 per share.

Analog Devices shares fell 3% to trade at $386.28 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Analog Devices following earnings announcement.

Considering buying ADI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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