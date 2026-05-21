Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, May 21.

Analysts expect the Dublin, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.72 per share, up from $1.47 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores' quarterly revenue is $5.65 billion (it reported $4.98 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On May 20, Ross Stores declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 44.5 cents per common share.

Ross Stores shares rose 2.4% to close at $217.79 on Wednesday.

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