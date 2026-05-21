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Take-Two Interactive log on table with two gaming modules in front of it
May 21, 2026 5:06 AM 2 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Take-Two Interactive Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will release earnings for its fourth quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, May 21.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings of $2.52 per share, up from $2.23 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Take-Two's quarterly revenue is $2.52 billion. It reported $2.24 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 3, Take-Two Interactive reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance.

Shares of Take-Two fell 0.6% to close at $236.62 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying TTWO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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