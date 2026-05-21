Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Take-Two Interactive Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will release earnings for its fourth quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, May 21.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings of $2.52 per share, up from $2.23 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Take-Two's quarterly revenue is $2.52 billion. It reported $2.24 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 3, Take-Two Interactive reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance.

Shares of Take-Two fell 0.6% to close at $236.62 on Wednesday.

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