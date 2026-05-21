Zoom Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, May 21.

Analysts expect the San Jose, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share, down from $1.43 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Zoom's quarterly revenue is $1.22 billion (it reported $1.17 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 15, Zoom announced the appointment of Russell Dicker as chief product officer.

Zoom shares rose 2.1% to close at $99.42 on Wednesday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying ZM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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