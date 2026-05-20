Driven Brands Analysts Slash Their Forecasts Following Q4 Results

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DRVN) reported upbeat earnings for the fourth quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 34 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 25 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $460.102 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $455.500 million.

Driven Brands said it sees FY2026 adjusted EPS of $1.15-$1.25, versus market estimates of $1.27. The company sees sales of $1.950 billion-$2.050 billion, versus expectations of $2.030 billion.

Driven Brands shares fell 1.2% to trade at $13.07 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Driven Brands following earnings announcement.

BTIG analyst Marvin Fong maintained Driven Brands with a Buy and lowered the price target from $21 to $17.

RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $20 to $18.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained Driven Brands with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $17 to $16.

Considering buying DRVN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock