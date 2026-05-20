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Keysight Technologies sign
May 20, 2026 10:33 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Keysight After Strong Q2 Results

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) posted upbeat second-quarter results on Tuesday.

Keysight reported quarterly earnings of $2.87 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.32 by 23.71%, according to Benzinga Pro data. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $1.72 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.71 billion and was up from $1.31 billion in the same period last year.

"Keysight delivered the strongest quarter in the company's history, capping a record first half with all-time highs in orders, revenue, EPS and free cash flow," said Satish Dhanasekaran, CEO of Keysight.

Keysight expects third-quarter EPS in a range of $2.43 to $2.49, versus the $2.14 analyst estimate, and revenue of $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion, versus the $1.64 billion estimate.Cava shares gained 5% to trade at $82.00 on Wednesday.

Keysight shares rose 1.1% to trade at $347.94 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Keysight following earnings announcement.

  • Baird analyst Richard Eastman maintained Keysight with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $375 to $385.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $300 to $390.

Considering buying KEYS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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