Cava Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Q1 Results

CAVA Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) reported upbeat financial results for the first quarter after the market close on Tuesday.

Cava posted first-quarter revenue of $438.27 million, beating the consensus estimate of $411.25 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 17 cents per share.

"These results, which include the lap of strong prior year comparisons, speak to the structural strength of our business, the resonance of our compelling value proposition, and our position as the dominant leader in Mediterranean – all of which fuel our confidence to sustain this momentum going forward," said Brett Schulman, co-founder and CEO of Cava Group.

Cava expects fiscal 2026 same-restaurant sales growth to be between 4.5% and 6.5%, up from prior guidance of 3% to 5%. The company also raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance from a range of $176 million to $184 million to a new range of $181 million to $191 million. Cava said it expects to open between 75 and 77 new restaurants this year.

Cava shares gained 5% to trade at $82.00 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Cava following earnings announcement.

Considering buying CAVA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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