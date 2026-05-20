These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Home Depot After Q1 Results

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter.

The company posted first-quarter sales of $41.77 billion, up 4.8% year over year and above analyst estimates of $41.53 billion. Adjusted diluted EPS fell to $3.43 from $3.56 but beat analyst estimates of $3.41.

“Our first quarter results were in line with our expectations. The underlying demand in our business was relatively similar to what we saw throughout fiscal 2025, despite greater consumer uncertainty and housing affordability pressure,” said Ted Decker, chair, president, and CEO.

Home Depot reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance, including total sales growth of 2.5% to 4.5%, implying sales of $168.80 billion to $172.09 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $171.26 billion.

The company reaffirmed adjusted EPS guidance of $14.69 to $15.28, versus analyst estimates of $15.06, and GAAP EPS guidance of $14.23 to $14.80, versus estimates of $14.73.

Home Depot shares fell 0.2% to $302.00 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Home Depot following earnings announcement.

Mizuho analyst David Bellinger maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $415 to $385.

Baird analyst Peter Benedict maintained Home Depot with an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $430 to $380.

Considering buying HD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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