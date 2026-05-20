Nvidia Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 20.

Analysts expect the Santa Clara, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share, up from 96 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for NVDA's quarterly revenue is $79.04 billion (it reported $44.06 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in 14 straight quarters.

Nvidia shares fell 0.8% to close at $220.61 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying NVDA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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