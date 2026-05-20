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Intuit
May 20, 2026 6:31 AM 2 min read

Intuit Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will release earnings for its third quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 20.

Analysts expect the Mountain View, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of $12.57 per share, up from $11.65 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Intuit's quarterly revenue is $8.54 billion (it reported $7.75 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 16, Intuit said it will significantly speed up its share‑repurchase program and revealed that its senior leadership team is canceling all pre‑scheduled stock‑sale plans.

Intuit shares fell 0.9% to close at $399.71 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying INTU stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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